Tidex Token (TDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00125821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00148333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,789.30 or 0.99854529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.00787629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

