TotemFi Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00147288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,265.79 or 0.99808857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.10 or 0.00791657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

