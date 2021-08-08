Touchstone Capital Inc. Grows Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. comprises approximately 8.4% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

In related news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $470,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $2,990,079. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.