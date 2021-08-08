Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,823,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$286,762,105.58.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.67. 1,813,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$36.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.19.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.