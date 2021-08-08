Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.36 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

