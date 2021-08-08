Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.47. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

