Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 51.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 202,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 73.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $69.31. 3,456,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.