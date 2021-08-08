Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 4,504 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

