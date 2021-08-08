Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 458 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,262. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

