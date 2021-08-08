Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TM opened at $180.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

