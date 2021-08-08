Traders Buy Large Volume of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

