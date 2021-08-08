Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.96 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

