Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $243.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

