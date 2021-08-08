Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,919. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

