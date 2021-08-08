Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,730 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

