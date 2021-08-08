Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $439.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $443.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

