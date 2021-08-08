TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TACT opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

