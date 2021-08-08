TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 179,180 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.99.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.