Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TVPKF remained flat at $$18.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

