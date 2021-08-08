Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.11 million and $12,969.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00045517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00128025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00148117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,292.47 or 0.99946940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00783064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

