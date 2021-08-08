TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $39.51. 1,078,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

