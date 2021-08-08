TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,126 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.12. 1,047,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,507 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,075. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.