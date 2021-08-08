TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $3,225,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $17.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,242. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.