TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 4,961 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 7,102,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

