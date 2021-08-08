TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 7,844 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $56.94. 1,766,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,501. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.