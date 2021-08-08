Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Reaches $0.0009

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $288,987.76 and $89,479.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00820238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

