Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

TSE stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 456,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

