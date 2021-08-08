TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $445,804.93 and $15,984.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00054847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00845305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00040268 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

