TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100.76 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $100.76 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00828236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00099345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039720 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,257,677,638 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

