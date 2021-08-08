Truist Securiti Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.72.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

