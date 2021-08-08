Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.37 Million

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report $174.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $175.20 million. Trupanion posted sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $680.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $14.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.40. 692,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,931. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $113,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 22.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

