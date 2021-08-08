Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

