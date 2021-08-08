Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TPC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.