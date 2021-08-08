Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE TPC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
