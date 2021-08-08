Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,059,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.70. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.