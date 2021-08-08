U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

