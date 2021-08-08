Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

