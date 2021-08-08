UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,770 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64) on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,412.12. The firm has a market cap of £37.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders bought 7,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,968 in the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

