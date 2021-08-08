UBS Group Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $105.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $85.55 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

