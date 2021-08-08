UBS Group Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $13.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $14.50 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZNGA. Cowen decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,269,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 181,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 250.9% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 184,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 93.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 98,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

