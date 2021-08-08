UChain Achieves Market Cap of $39,434.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $39,434.00 and $7.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.84 or 0.00843555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00101345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040000 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

