Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

UCTT opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

