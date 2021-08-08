Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.69

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 6978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.