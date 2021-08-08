Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 194,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.