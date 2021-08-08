UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

