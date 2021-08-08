UniLayer Hits Market Cap of $9.28 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $6.86 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.57 or 0.00852208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00099667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040567 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,565,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

