UniLayer (LAYER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.85 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $6.85 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,565,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

