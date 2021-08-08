United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $192.60. 2,340,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69. The company has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $145.59 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

