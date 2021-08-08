United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.