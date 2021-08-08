United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.63

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $216.63 and last traded at $216.14, with a volume of 4672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.