Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

