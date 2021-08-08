Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.650 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
